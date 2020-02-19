Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,128 Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 683.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Peloton were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTON. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton alerts:

Peloton stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.99. Peloton has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $37.02.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.74 million. Peloton’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.83) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTON. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Peloton in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Peloton from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Peloton from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.95.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.