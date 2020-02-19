Ship Finance International Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:SFL)

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

Ship Finance International has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Ship Finance International has a dividend payout ratio of 140.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ship Finance International to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 168.7%.

Shares of Ship Finance International stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $13.47. 13,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,490. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.20. Ship Finance International has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.31 million. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ship Finance International will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ship Finance International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Ship Finance International in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

