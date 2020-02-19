SHIELD Hits Market Capitalization of $103,813.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. SHIELD has a market cap of $103,813.00 and approximately $209.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, SHIELD has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,126.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.70 or 0.02770474 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $416.65 or 0.04112272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00756488 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.96 or 0.00848428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00096036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009718 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00028209 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.00642314 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

