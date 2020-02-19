Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.18. 42,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,191. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

