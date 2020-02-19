SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth approximately $964,133,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 16.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,916,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,046,000 after buying an additional 405,100 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 10.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,433,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,085,000 after buying an additional 222,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,305,000 after buying an additional 217,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth approximately $3,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.35, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73.

CWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Duncan Palmer sold 6,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $128,468.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 40,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $788,066.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,104,843.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

