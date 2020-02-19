SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,693 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWBI. ValuEngine raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $18.81.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.38%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $147,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,869.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,684 shares of company stock valued at $674,844 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

