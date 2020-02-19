SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter worth $94,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 16.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 24.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance stock opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.53. World Acceptance Corp. has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $175.78. The company has a market capitalization of $649.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.26.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance Corp. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WRLD. TheStreet downgraded World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

