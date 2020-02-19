SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter worth $94,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 16.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 24.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
World Acceptance stock opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.53. World Acceptance Corp. has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $175.78. The company has a market capitalization of $649.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.26.
Several research firms have commented on WRLD. TheStreet downgraded World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
