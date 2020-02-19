SG Americas Securities LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 293.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.66.

In other news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $249.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

