SG Americas Securities LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,203 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,191,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,060,000 after purchasing an additional 231,494 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,045,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 907,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,836 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.54. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $32.66.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Silgan had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLGN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

