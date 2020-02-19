SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 173.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. First Analysis boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.05.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average is $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.66.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $626,577.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,833,324.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,726 shares of company stock worth $4,744,585 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

