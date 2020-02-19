SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 6,525 Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 76.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 23,439 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 53,755 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.24.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $5,010,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $2,232,931.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 278,013 shares of company stock worth $10,819,016 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. Xencor Inc has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.92 and a quick ratio of 8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.71.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.