SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 5,887 Shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 109.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 72,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 23,693 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.83. AdvanSix Inc has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $34.92.

In related news, Director Sharon Spurlin purchased 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $53,179.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at $444,347.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $70,590.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,857.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 11,270 shares of company stock worth $225,170 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASIX. ValuEngine raised shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

