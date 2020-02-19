SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 2,405 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Gray Television by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Gray Television by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Gray Television by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTN shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Gray Television from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

GTN opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

