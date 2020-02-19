Sessia (KICKS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.37 Million

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, Sessia has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Sessia token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and BitForex. Sessia has a total market cap of $905,977.00 and approximately $4.37 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00049716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00482284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $692.38 or 0.06803457 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00070911 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00027894 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005022 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,133,358 tokens. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

