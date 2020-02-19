ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lessened its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,789,000 after acquiring an additional 455,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,053,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,642,000 after acquiring an additional 51,797 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 278,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 40,590 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 38,475 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 19,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

SFBS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.97. 10,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,268. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $242,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

