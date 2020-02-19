Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $54.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $2,106,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,219,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,745,000 after purchasing an additional 102,413 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

