Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $52.44.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,432,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,219,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,745,000 after acquiring an additional 102,413 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,682,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,648,000 after acquiring an additional 472,545 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,946,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,642,000 after acquiring an additional 576,834 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,138,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,473,000 after acquiring an additional 383,440 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,941,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,384,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

