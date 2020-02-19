Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:SIGT) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.68

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:SIGT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SIGT traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 176.50 ($2.32). The stock had a trading volume of 65,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22. Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 181.89 ($2.39). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 179.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 175.53. The company has a market cap of $87.11 million and a P/E ratio of 10.83.

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended multi-asset fund of funds launched and managed by Seneca Investment Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of United Kingdom. It focuses on investments across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 3 month LIBOR.

