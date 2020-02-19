Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:SIGT) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.68

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:SIGT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of SIGT traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 176.50 ($2.32). The stock had a trading volume of 65,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22. Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 181.89 ($2.39). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 179.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 175.53. The company has a market cap of $87.11 million and a P/E ratio of 10.83.
