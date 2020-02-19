Sei Investments Co. Sells 55,934 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,934 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.23% of Brixmor Property Group worth $14,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 111,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 31,171 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 574,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 794,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 136,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,597. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.69%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $440,175. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

