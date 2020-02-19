Sei Investments Co. Sells 215,256 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215,256 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $14,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4,994.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,226,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,857 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 92,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 346,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 411,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.55.

AMH traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.94. 1,263,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,988. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

