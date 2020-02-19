Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.49. 390,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.98. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $166.57 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The firm has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.05.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

