Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Generac worth $15,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Generac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,500,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Generac by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,788,000 after acquiring an additional 102,374 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Generac by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 359,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 233,828 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,775,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Generac by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 180,122 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $4.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.40. 30,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,612. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $117.83.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.75 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $503,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,584,088.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,510,500. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

