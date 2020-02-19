Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,744 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $12,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

In other news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,975. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $92.50 and a one year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 52.96%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.