Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Tyler Technologies worth $13,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total transaction of $4,284,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,296,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.30.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.63. The stock had a trading volume of 19,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,512. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $196.88 and a one year high of $340.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 91.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.73.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.