Sei Investments Co. Acquires 21,608 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,608 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Post worth $13,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,901,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,287 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,027,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,165,000 after acquiring an additional 154,964 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,867,000 after acquiring an additional 71,864 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 43.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,276,000 after acquiring an additional 115,331 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 349,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Post news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at $33,674,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,430,483.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,859. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

Shares of NYSE POST traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18. Post Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.47. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

