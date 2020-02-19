Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Gap Up to $0.93

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.83, but opened at $0.93. Seelos Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 2,750,546 shares.

SEEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

In other news, major shareholder Raj Mehra purchased 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $123,999.69. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 412.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 82,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 66,028 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 122,086 shares during the period. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

