SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEAS shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.61.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $202,124.05. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 363,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90,630 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

NYSE:SEAS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.11. The company had a trading volume of 475,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.61.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

