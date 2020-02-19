Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.35 Million

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report sales of $210.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $215.75 million and the lowest is $203.00 million. Seattle Genetics reported sales of $195.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full year sales of $950.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $901.25 million to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,263,175.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $2,096,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,916 shares of company stock worth $13,563,401. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 67,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 103,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,262,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,086,651,000 after buying an additional 378,511 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGEN traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.23. Seattle Genetics has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $124.32.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.