Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report sales of $210.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $215.75 million and the lowest is $203.00 million. Seattle Genetics reported sales of $195.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full year sales of $950.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $901.25 million to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,263,175.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $2,096,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,916 shares of company stock worth $13,563,401. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 67,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 103,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,262,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,086,651,000 after buying an additional 378,511 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGEN traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.23. Seattle Genetics has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $124.32.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

