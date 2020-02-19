SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Price Reaches $0.0006

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Crex24. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $14,249.00 and approximately $342.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

