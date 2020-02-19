Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) Major Shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. Buys 271,993 Shares

Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 271,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $2,230,342.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.17. 66,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.47. Scpharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 51,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,414,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Scpharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

