Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 402 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Scott & Selber Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.1% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 317.7% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 867,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,616,000 after buying an additional 16,667 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.86. 2,463,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,823. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.38 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

