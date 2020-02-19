Scott & Selber Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.66. 45,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.67 and a 1 year high of $342.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.37. The stock has a market cap of $135.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

