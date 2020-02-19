Scott & Selber Inc. Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 32,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $15,961,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.99. 23,222,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,278,708. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

