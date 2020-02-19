Scott & Selber Inc. Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Scott & Selber Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,816 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $30,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,664,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,047,454. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

