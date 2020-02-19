Scott Mcfeely Sells 1,700 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $72,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Mcfeely also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 30th, Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $70,856.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $41,720.00.

CIEN stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,979,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,644. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.06. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.28 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 134.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

