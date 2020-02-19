Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Craig Hallum

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Craig Hallum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 87.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SGMS. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $31.63.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.32 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scientific Games news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $928,973.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Scientific Games by 57.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 29,579 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at $15,329,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 10.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 260,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at $1,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

