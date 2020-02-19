Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Lifted by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 11.3% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $26,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,813,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,816,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,537. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.95.

