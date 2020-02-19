Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €235.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) received a €235.00 ($273.26) price target from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.65% from the company’s current price.

SRT3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sartorius currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €170.00 ($197.67).

Get Sartorius alerts:

Shares of FRA SRT3 opened at €241.40 ($280.70) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €213.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €187.26. Sartorius has a 1 year low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 1 year high of €124.70 ($145.00).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.