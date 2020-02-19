Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 457.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,478 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6,034.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter.

SAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James set a $7.25 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SAND opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

