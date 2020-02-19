Samuel Heath and Sons (LON:HSM) Trading 3.6% Higher

Samuel Heath and Sons PLC (LON:HSM) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 309 ($4.06) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.81), 714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.68).

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and a P/E ratio of 10.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 280 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 275.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.69.

In other news, insider Martin Harrison bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £3,250 ($4,275.19).

Samuel Heath & Sons PLC designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products in the builders' hardware and bathroom field in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bathroom products, such as lavatory, bidet, and tub faucets, as well as faucet ancillaries; shower valves, shower heads and shower arms, hand showers, shower hoses, slider rails, and wall outlets and body jets; and bathroom accessories comprising toilet roll holders, soap dishes and liquid soap dispensers, towel rings, rails and shelves, tumblers, shelf units, robe hooks, toilet brush sets, towel stands, toothbrush holders, trolleys and stands, soap and sponge trays, shower seats, grab rails, light pulls, mirrors, shower baskets, cotton wool holders, and waste bins.

