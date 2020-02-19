Salomon & Ludwin LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,027,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,442 shares during the quarter. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $19,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 278.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 115,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period.

PEY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,188. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

