Salomon & Ludwin LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 158,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,772.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 215,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after buying an additional 204,058 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,137,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,433. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

