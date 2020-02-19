Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 120 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 172,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.73. 609,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,073. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $180.29 and a twelve month high of $210.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.18 and a 200 day moving average of $197.91.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

