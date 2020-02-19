Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 261.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 968 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 548,470 shares of company stock valued at $49,207,334. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.36. 3,464,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,047,729. The stock has a market cap of $158.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.08. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $72.36 and a 12 month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.