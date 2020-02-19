Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires 307 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SLYV traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.48. 151,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,771. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $56.26 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.44.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.