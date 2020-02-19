Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Sally Beauty worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,096.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 702,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 643,502 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Sally Beauty by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 3,034,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,185,000 after purchasing an additional 265,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 533.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 216,656 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $2,850,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 414,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 147,897 shares during the period.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE SBH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. 11,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,556. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $120,870.00. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.