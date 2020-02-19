Sai (DAI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.38 Million

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Sai token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on exchanges. Sai has a market cap of $103.13 million and $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sai has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00049812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00492440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.93 or 0.06862181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00071300 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027842 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005038 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Sai Profile

Sai (DAI) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com . Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Sai

Sai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

