Safe Haven (SHA) Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Safe Haven has a market cap of $851,296.00 and approximately $13,331.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.62 or 0.02641230 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

