RYZZ Managed Futures Strategy Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:RYZZ) Shares Up 0.3%

RYZZ Managed Futures Strategy Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:RYZZ)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.66, 4 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for RYZZ Managed Futures Strategy Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYZZ Managed Futures Strategy Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.