Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,301 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,152 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Investec cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE BHP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.37. The company had a trading volume of 55,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,903. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.29. BHP Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $59.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

